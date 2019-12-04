WATERTOWN, CT (WFSB) – Two teens, a brother and sister, are dead after they were shot by their mother's boyfriend in Watertown Tuesday night.
The victims were identified as 15-year-old Della Jette and 16-year-old Sterling Jette Jr. They were both students at Kaynor Technical High School in Waterbury.
Police said they were shot by 42-year-old Paul Ferguson. He shot himself in the head after shooting the two teens.
Officers were called to the home on Litchfield Road, or Route 63, after a woman said her boyfriend shot her son and daughter around 9:45 p.m.
Police said they found the two teenagers suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds. The teens were taken to Waterbury Hospital where they were pronounced dead.
Officers said Ferguson was pronounced dead at the scene.
The victims' mother was also on the scene, but was not hurt.
Officers were still seen scouring the scene on Wednesday.
According to police, Della Jette came home from a school field trip Tuesday evening and complained to her mother about Ferguson's smoking habits inside of the house. The conversation led to an argument between Della Jette and Ferguson.
“They were simply having a verbal dustup," said Chief John Gavallas, Watertown police. "[Ferguson] walked out of the room, came back with a gun and she was shocked, absolutely shocked. These domestic incidents can turn violent so quickly. [It's] extremely unfortunate, dealing with two young victims.”
Ferguson armed himself with a glock, at which point Sterling Jette intervened.
Police said Ferguson at first shot Sterling Jette in the leg.
The teens' mother ran out of the room to retrieve a phone to call for help.
That's when police said she heard another shot, which turned out to be Ferguson shooting Della Jette in the chest out of the back deck of the home.
Ferguson then went back into the home and shot Sterling Jette in the chest, investigators said.
The shooter then closed himself in a bedroom and shot himself.
The mother was said to be cooperating with the investigation.
Police described Ferguson as a convicted felon who was not supposed to be in possession of a firearm. They said the conviction involved spousal sexual assault, but he pleaded down to unlawful restraint. Further details about that case were not released.
Officers said Ferguson had been dating the victims' mother and moved into the home about two weeks ago.
Channel 3 was first on scene Tuesday night as police officers started investigating.
Officers also found a number of guns in the house. They said Ferguson had access to a safe.
The Watertown Police Department Detective Division said it is investigating the incident with the assistance of the Connecticut State Police Major Crime Squad.
Friends, peers remember brother and sister killed
On Wednesday, a memorial was set up outside a landscaping business where Sterling Jette worked, Evergreen Lawn and Landscape.
Friends of the two teenagers said they can't wrap their heads around why this happened.
"Him and his sister didn't deserve this," said Garrett Kowalski, a friend. He added he'll miss Sterling's presence and how he could make anyone laugh.
"She's a really sweet girl, she nice. Once you meet her, you would love her because she's so sweet. And is really caring," said Alivia Brophy, a friend of Della's.
Sterling and Kowalski worked together at the landscaping business since March. Kowalski said he had just seen Sterling Tuesday night. They had both been out shoveling.
"We were just hanging out like we usually do. If we weren't hanging out we were working together. We were like two peas in a pods. We were always together," Kowalski said.
"Garrett and him had a vehicle and they were going around in charge of all the apartments and condos and spent the last 36 hours together," said Collin Sieracki, of Evergreen Lawn and Landscape.
Sterling got his license over the summer and loved to work. He would split wood at the shop for hours.
Sterling and his sister played soccer. Della also played basketball.
Kaynor Tech officials released a statement on Wednesday morning.
"Our hearts go out to the students' family and friends during this difficult time," said Kerry Markey, director of communications, Connecticut Technical Education and Career System. "There is nothing worse that can happen to a school community. Our number one priority right now is doing all we can to support our students, staff and families through this crisis. Prior to the start of the school day, Kaynor Tech assembled the school's crisis team. The team will provide grief counseling to students and anyone in the school community who may need it over the coming days."
A crisis team of counselors was also available at Swift Middle School in Watertown, where the victims attended school when their father committed suicide in 2016.
Investigators said the family also has close ties to the school community in Woodbury.
A vigil is being held Friday night at 6 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park in Watertown. Attendees are encouraged to bring a candle to light.
What a joke. I tell the truth about this situation and channelm3 removes my comments. Let’s see if these get posted? If not let’s watch channel
NBC tomorrow am
In Connecticut and know the truth
I’ve know the mom since the kids were born. She has always put herself first. She has hung around sketchy characters forever. I lived in the apartment next to her and Della and sterling would come to my place bc mom didn’t pay attention to them or feed them. I made many meals for them. They watched tv at my house bc they didn’t get care where they were. Mom was only interested in her “needs” if you know what I mean. Drugs too. This woman put herself before her kids. This guy violently raped a woman he was living with. A felon. Should never been dating him let alone move in. Mom. You RAN away when your kids were dying. You deserve what you are now faced with bc YOU, and only you put your kids in this place to get killed. I’m glad you didn’t get killed so you have to think about how you basically killed your children by your actions.
Judge me if you want. You don’t know what I know and you don’t know them personally
Why can't you offer your condolences Instead you are being hateful to her. You have to realize her husband killed himself 3 years ago she will never recover from something like that let alone her kids. You just typing this is gonna make her wanna end her life. Is that what you really want. sure you might have some "inside info" but you really think shes gonna wanna live with with this grief no. So I believe the best thing to do is support her.
I really dont think she was thinking about those children when she walked away, A good mother would have don whatever she had to , to get that gun from that man . Not just let him shoot both of them.Plus he wasnt supposed have guns, Why would she keep them in her house knowing this??
I'm so sorry for your loss I don't know you but I understand your comment. How a woman could put her children in a situation like this is horrible. I'm sorry but my children have always come first. When I got together with my hubby 12 years ago I straight out told him my children will always come first , And if you don't like that you need to walk now because it will never change . Plus when you meet someone in todays world you need to do a backround check especially when you have children. I do question why is she the only one that didn't get shot ? Was this a set up ?
Congrats, "Nojidgement," you're officially the jerk of the year. Saying a mother deserves to have her children murdered definitely put you in the top 5 but trash-talking her while you were at it really added to your performance. The real clincher is the fact that she hasn't even buried her children's dead bodies yet. Bravo - I hope you're proud.
Seriously folks, have some decency.
Nice going, "Mom."
My condolences to the family and friends, and to the people who are putting blame towards anyone whatever happened to just being there for people when they need love and support from the community around them? Blame shouldn't be thrown around blindly, the past is in the past, 5 years is enough for anyone to change, so ignore that and be there for Della and Sterling's mother and other family members who lost two great children!
To Della and Sterling's mom, family and friends, I am so sorry for your loss. May you find some comfort and peace in each other's arms, and in your shared memories of how wonderful they were.
What kind of parent runs away from the danger their children are in
Mom's boyfriend! Always mom's boyfriend. Are these women so desperate for a man that they take these kinds of men into their lives...............now look at the horror she faces for the rest of her life...............sooooooooo sad for the children!!
Seriously? You are going to put blame on the mother in this? The mother of 2 kids who are now dead? You should be ashamed of yourself.
I absolutely feel for the mother that just lost her two children to this monster. However, she let the monster into her home and it appears there were red flags with this guy. The whole situation is just so sad and sickening.
If you personally knew her you wouldn’t have made the comment. She put her kids in this situation and she knew it.
Do you mean to tell me that the mother had no inkling as to what kind of person he was? No instincts? Well that is sad!!!
Very sad for the kids 😭 they lost their life for nothing cuz the ( mom ) Puts a stranger shut 🤬 in her family life. 😩😔
Anma yes I agree with you. You "get" it...................
dyerseve: You mean to say that the mom had no inkling that her boyfriend had bad problems? What happened to a mother's instinct??????
I mean this person isn’t wrong. Letting a convicted felon into your home and not thinking about your kids safety is eh. Also not listening to your kids about him is eh. Definitely a tragedy but maybe this will open eyes to not let love blind you and start caring about how your peers feel about who you’re dating because 90% of the time the people around you are right about who you are dating
I totally agree with you.........You also get "it".
