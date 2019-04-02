UNCASVILLE, CT (WFSB) - Ariana Grande's new music video features some sights familiar to Connecticut casino goers.
Her latest music video "Monopoly" was shot atop Mohegan Sun's Sky Tower, according to casino PR manager Cody Chapman.
The song features Victoria Monet.
MONOPOLY out now. 🖤 everywhere. a celebration and a ‘thank u’ for everything! Love, me & @victoriamonet. https://t.co/Y0DxsvEmBv pic.twitter.com/TSDLEKliQn— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) April 1, 2019
Grande was in town on Saturday as part of her Sweetener World Tour.
Check out the video for Monopoly here.
