NORTH STONINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A man is facing several weapons-related charges after he reportedly caused a disturbance at a local motel.
Investigators said they were informed around 8:55 Thursday night that a man, believed to be under the influence, had been banging on motel doors while also brandishing a knife.
Troopers located the man, who was under the influence of alcohol, at a gas station just down the road.
Authorities placed the man, who is only being identified as a 34-year-old, under arrest and confiscated a 9mm handgun and a knife from his possession.
His bail was set at $1,000.
