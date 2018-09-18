A man was arrested after an armed road rage incident on Tuesday.
An East Windsor police officer was approached by a motorist around 8:20 p.m.
The motorist told police that someone had pulled a gun on him during a road rage incident.
The victim gave the officer the suspect’s vehicle description and the car was located in the Wendy’s parking lot on Prospect Hill Road.
Officers located the suspect, William Duncan, 25, and arrested him. Duncan was found to have a firearm on him.
He was charged with breach of peace, reckless endangerment, and first-degree threatening.
Duncan was released on a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court in October.
