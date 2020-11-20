TRUMBULL, CT (WFSB) – Trumbull police are investigating an armed robbery at the Trumbull Mall that led to shots being fired.
Trumbull policed said the armed robbery took place at Zales Jewelers inside the mall. The suspect reportedly stole several necklaces.
One shot was fired, but no injuries were reported.
Police said they have identified the suspect who is currently in Bridgeport and about to be taken into custody.
Thee Trumbull mall is safe and has been reopened, according to police.
