TRUMBULL, CT (WFSB) - An armed suspect surrendered to police following an incident in a Trumbull neighborhood Tuesday night.
Residents in the Tashua Road and Madison Avenue area were told to stay inside while police investigated.
Police said they were called to a home on Tashua Road for a domestic disturbance. Before they arrived, the suspect fled to a nearby building on the property and was armed with a handgun.
Police issued the lockdown order for the neighborhood just before 9 p.m.
Residents were asked to keep their pets inside and to lock their windows.
Police said they immediately secured the area surrounding the home.
The Southwest CT Regional Emergency Response Team was called in and negotiated with the suspect. The suspect eventually peacefully surrendered.
No injuries were reported.
The lockdown was canceled shortly after midnight, police said.
They noted that it was an isolated incident and that it remained under investigation on Wednesday morning.
