HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - We’ve seen the virus push hospital capacity to its limit in Fairfield County.
Experts say the surge in Hartford County is still weeks away.
As we look closer at the numbers in the capital city, confirmed cases have surpassed 300 in a matter of days.
The work here begins tomorrow at 7:00 a.m.
When it’s done, the Convention Center will be the largest overflow space in the state for coronavirus patients.
Like a storm that works its way north, the coronavirus is taking the same path through Connecticut, but unlike a storm, officials have weeks to prepare for this.
"We need to do everything we can to be ready. The worst thing we could do is under prepare and be caught off guard," Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin stated.
As the number of cases and hospitalizations in Hartford County grow, plans to brace for the expected surge of patients are being executed.
Tomorrow, the National Guard will assemble 646 beds for coronavirus patients at the Connecticut Convention Center.
"This is not for ICU patients or people who require ventilators. This is for people that just aren’t well enough yet to recover at home, but they still need some sort of support, like IV or oxygen," CT National Guard Capt. David Pytlik explained.
Officials say the space will look similar to this fieldhouse at Southern Connecticut State University, simple beds with bedpans.
Hartford Healthcare will provide the majority of the staffing for the Convention Center operation, but since this crisis began, all the hospital networks have been working as one and that’ll be reflected here.
"We’re probably going to be sharing space amongst different hospitals as we go on," continued Capt. Pytlik.
The logistics of getting patients to the Convention Center aren’t being shared with us. but we do know Hartford’s first responders, the firefighters, police officers, and staff working directly with the public won’t be here.
They will take refuge in the 200 dorm rooms set aside at the University of Hartford.
"It’s not the kind of thing where you go back and forth between there and home. If you choose to do it, the expectation is that you stay there to avoid potentially exposing your family," added Mayor Bronin.
We wanted to know when this space could be used and that’s all based on the capacities at the hospitals.
We asked for that capacity check tonight, but the mayor didn’t have that information.
He says he’s hoping we never use this space, but is glad it’s here just in case.
