NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) – A U.S. Army paratrooper ring was found in a parking lot in Newington.
Now, the person who found it is looking to return it to its rightful owner.
The ring was found in the Stew Leonard’s parking lot within the past few weeks.
It is a standard paratrooper ring, which means it was made from the wings given to a U.S. Army Parachutist at graduation.
The ring appears to be sold silver with the initial’s “MD” engraved on the side.
Anyone with information on the owner of the ring is asked to contact wfsbcontentproducer@meredith.com
