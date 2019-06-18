NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) -- A U.S. Army veteran who landed in Normandy on June 6,1944, went back in time on Tuesday.
Arthur Hubbard, 95, boarded the same ship on Tuesday that once took him to France.
The Cape Henlopen has been ferrying passengers between New London and Orient Point, NY for more than 30 years.
It began life back in the 1940s as a U.S. Navy landing craft.
Back then it was called LST 510, a landing ship that delivered troops and trucks and military equipment to the beaches of Normandy.
On Monday, the Cross Sound Ferry honored the ship’s 510 heritage with a memorial.
They also honored those that served it, like Hubbard, who hails from Redding, MA.
“A lot of people ask me ‘were you scared?’ You bet your life I was scared,” Hubbard said.
He was 20 in June of 1944, and on Tuesday he boarded the ship he knew as LST 510 with his family, recalling driving a truck onto the ship’s cargo deck.
“My truck was right in this section here. I was the first one on and the last one off,” Hubbard said.
While touring the upper lounge deck of the Cape Henlopen, the veteran vividly recalls that day 75-plus years ago, as his unit hit the beach.
“That first truck that came off hit a land mine. They blew up. That was my first real introduction into the war,” Hubbard said.
Time has not been forgotten by this soldier, who is grateful to have served and been a part of history.
“That would be the position a couple of days after when they’d come up on the shore,” Hubbard said.
