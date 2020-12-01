(WFSB) - Good news in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pfizer and Moderna are waiting for the green light from the FDA to roll out millions of vaccine doses.
If approved, Connecticut could be getting its first doses as soon as mid-December.
Governor Lamont says Connecticut could be receiving 20 to 40,000 doses of the vaccine by the end of this year.
"I think the vaccine is the promise that this will eventually end," Dr. David Banach, an epidemiologist at UConn Health, tells us.
Dr. Banach says they've seen increases in hospitalized COVID patients over the past few weeks.
He says although they aren't at capacity, it's been a challenge.
The promise of a vaccine on the horizon gives him hope.
"The data that we’re seeing for the SARC-CoV-2 vaccine is very promising. I think the efficacy rates are higher than what we could have anticipated," explained Dr. Banach.
Today, Governor Lamont announced the state could be receiving 20,000 doses of Pfizer's vaccine by December 14 and another 20,000 of Moderna's doses the following week.
Pfizer says their vaccine is 95 percent effective.
Moderna says their vaccine is 94.5 percent effective.
"We've worked really hard with CVS and Walgreens to make sure they have the distribution in place, focused on nursing homes, and we could also get that out to the hospitals," stated Gov. Lamont.
The way the vaccine will be distributed is still undecided.
Tomorrow, the CDC's Advisory Committee for Immunization Practices will be meeting to vote on who they recommend should be the first to get a vaccine once it is authorized.
Healthcare personnel and frontline workers have been at the top of the list followed by those with high-risk medical conditions and the elderly.
"The vaccine has really generated a lot of optimism," said Dr. Banach.
With hospitalizations increasing, Dr. Banach encourages people to continue social distancing, wearing masks, and avoiding large gatherings while they wait on the vaccine.
"I think we have to take that option and really promote our need to really adhere to these measures we have in the meantime," added Dr. Banach.
The Department of Public Health will be joining Governor Lamont this Thursday to discuss the vaccine rollout.
NED needs to take it First
