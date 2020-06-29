WILLINGTON, CT (WFSB) - An arrest affidavit detailing the vicious attacks that led to a multi-state crime spree were released on Monday.
The manhunt for 23-year-old Peter Manfredonia started with a murder in Willington on May 22 then ended with his capture in Maryland on May 27.
According to state police, Manfredonia killed 62-year-old Theodore Demers and knew Nicholas Eisele, who was found dead in a home in Derby on May 24.
According to the arrest affidavit released on Monday, Manfredonia also broke into a home on Turnpike Road just after 5 a.m. on Saturday, May 23. There, he held a 73-year-old man hostage for nearly a day.
The document said the victim realized his captor was the murder suspect from the case in Willington and asked him why he did it.
"He told me that he hadn't slept for five days and that he just flipped," the victim reported in the affidavit. "He said he didn't know why he did it and he was remorseful for it."
Police said they found the man tied up in the basement. His truck and some weapons were missing.
Manfredonia was later tracked down near a truck stop in Hagerstown, MD.
He has since been returned to Connecticut.
He faced a judge on June 12, where he was issued a $7 million bond.
