Arrest made after 14-year-old stabbed to death in Waterbury

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – A 14-year-old was stabbed to death Wednesday afternoon in Waterbury.
Police were called to Colonial Avenue just after 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday for the report of a stabbing.
When officers arrived, they found the teen had been stabbed in the chest. He was taken to the hospital where he passed away.
At the scene, police said they identified a suspect and placed him under arrest.
He was identified as 27-year-old Jeimy Cintron of Waterbury.
Police said the stabbing was the result of a verbal and physical altercation that happened between the two.
Cintron was charged with murder and is being held on a $3 million bond.
An investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterbury police at (203) 574-6941.
