BRANFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A police chase that started in New Haven ended with a crash in Branford on Tuesday afternoon.
It all began around 12:30 p.m. when occupants of a car reported being followed aggressively by another vehicle.
Officers responded and tried to pull the car over.
That's when the driver fled from the "Hill neighborhood" in New Haven, onto I-95 north.
Police said the car then got off at exit 53, traveled for a short distance, and then got back onto I-95.
The chase ended with a crash at the I-95 on-ramp, which included a police car and two other vehicles.
Two police officers and one other person were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Two male suspects were taken into custody.
The driver, identified as 33-year-old Marquis Johnson, was arrested and charged with first-degree reckless endangerment, interfering with an officer, engaging police in pursuit, reckless driving, and evading responsibility.
The passenger was released from police custody.
The Dept. of Transportation said the exit 53 off ramp was closed but it has since reopened.
Follow traffic updates in your area here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.