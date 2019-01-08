NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- A police chase that began near Tweed Airport in New Haven ended in the Amity area on Tuesday afternoon.
According to New Haven police, the chase started near Tweed then proceeded to West Haven before ending on Amity Road in New Haven.
The driver, identified as 31-year-old Alphonzo Dixon of Hamden, got onto airport property and crashed into an unmarked police car and then drove through a chain link fence onto the airport runway.
He was wanted by police on several warrants, including assault, sexual assault and domestic violence involving a firearm.
Police said they had been searching for him for several weeks, and on Tuesday he was seen operating a rental vehicle in downtown New Haven.
He was found at a car rental return office outside of Tweed Airport before the chase began.
After crashing through the gate, the driver smashed through a fence at a neighboring house on Dodge Avenue in East Haven, scattering pieces of wood and leaving tire tracks on the lawn.
Police said the chase eventually ended near the Woodbridge line at the Amity plaza, where police took the driver into custody.
As for those by the airport, it was a crazy morning.
“A lot of cops, in and out of the parking lot all day, some in the vests. I was wondering what was going on, I just some them in and out of the parking lot all day," said Sam Morrison, who works nearby.
