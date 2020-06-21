EAST LYME, CT (WFSB) – East Lyme Police made an arrest after a rollover crash Saturday afternoon left a woman with serious injuries.
Police say the crash on Quarry Dock Road was first reported around 2:55 p.m. Multiple 911 calls reported a car crashed into a tree.
The Niantic Fire Department and East Lyme Police Department responded.
When emergency crews arrived, they found a female passenger with serious injuries trapped inside a heavily damaged pickup truck.
Witnesses said the operator of the vehicle had fled the scene.
Police say the 21-year-old female passenger from Rhode Island was extricated by the Niantic Fire Department and taken to Hartford Hospital via Life Star.
East Lyme Police, K9 units from the Waterford Police Department, and Connecticut State Police found the operator at a residence in the Oswegatchie Hills area.
The operator was taken to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital where he was treated for a minor injury before being released.
Police arrested Gunner Dill, 21, of Camp Lejeune, North Carolina.
Dill was charged with evading responsibility serious injury, reckless driving, taking vehicle without owner’s permission, and reckless endangerment second degree.
He is scheduled to be in court on July 17 and was placed on a $10,000 bond.
The East Lyme and Waterford Police Department Accident Reconstruction Team investigated the crash.
