HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Hartford police have made an arrest after shots were fired at officers Tuesday evening.
The shooting happened near the area of Capen Street and Vine Street, just after 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
Two officers were in an unmarked vehicle and were conducting a proactive firearm investigation.
A person at the scene started shooting at officers, according to police.
Officers did not engage in the shooting.
The suspect fled, but Wednesday morning police said an arrest was made.
No officers were injured, but they were brought to the hospital to be evaluated.
"Our Shotspotter picked up eight rounds. I believe nine casings were located at the scene," said Lt. Paul Cicero, Hartford Police Department.
The driver's side window of the officer's vehicle was struck during the incident.
