HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Following an extensive manhunt, Hartford police made an arrest after shots were fired at officers Tuesday evening.
The suspect, identified as 18-year-old Alijay Wallen, was arrested around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday after firing at officers.
It happened in the area of Capen and Vine streets just after 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
Just before the shooting, two officers in an unmarked vehicle were investigating and patrolling the area because there has been recent gun violence.
That's when they saw Wallen, who started shooting at them.
The SUV was hit at least once, shattering the front passenger's side window.
The officers were never hit and never fired back.
Police said nine shell casings were found at the scene.
People who live in the area were told to stay inside while officers searched for Wallen.
“The officers were looking at him for a while, he was a person of interest in that investigation, they were circling the block. He observed them and whether he felt spooked, or there was some other incidences going on with him,” Hartford Police Lt. Paul Cicero said.
He added that Wallen is known to them, in regards to street gangs in the area.
Police found Wallen early Wednesday morning at his girlfriend's home in Manchester.
No officers were injured, but they were brought to the hospital to be evaluated.
(1) comment
They probably thought the police were a rival drug gang-nobody shoots at the HPD who are armed better than a Mexican drug lord.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.