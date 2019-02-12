COVENTRY, CT (WFSB) - A man turned himself into police on Tuesday, more than two months after police said he backed his van into a Coventry High School student.
According to police, 42-year-old Bernard Luetjen of Hartford had an outstanding warrant for his arrest.
The incident happened on Dec. 5 shortly after 7:15 a.m.
Police said Luetjen backed his vehicle into a 16-year-old girl, which pinned her between his vehicle and another.
Luetjen was driving a delivery van at the time and was there to drop off newspapers.
The student was was hurt, but not seriously.
Luetjen was charged with reckless driving and unsafe backing.
He was released on a court-set promise to appear in court. He's scheduled to face a judge on Feb. 26 at Rockville Superior Court.
