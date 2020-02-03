FAIRFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A man faces assault and drunk driving charges after state police said he caused a crash last spring that left a trooper seriously hurt.
Joseph Buzzanca, 33, of Bridgeport, turned himself in to state police on Monday.
The incident happened on June 16, 2019.
According to troopers, Buzzanca struck Trooper Gregory Sawicki's cruiser while it was pulled over behind another vehicle along the side of Interstate 95 north in Fairfield.
Sawicki suffered serious physical injuries. Two people in the third vehicle suffered minor injuries.
A warrant stated that Buzzanca was intoxicated at the time.
He was charged with reckless driving, operating under the influence of drugs/alcohol, failure to drive in a proper lane, failure to reduce speed and/or move over for an emergency vehicle, second-degree assault with a motor vehicle and failure to use a seatbelt.
