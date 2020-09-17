WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A man was charged with murder for a shooting that happened at a gas station in West Haven earlier in the summer.
Lamar Nalley, 27, of Hamden, was arrested on Wednesday, according to police.
Police said fired a single shot into a vehicle on July 17.
The victim who died, 21-year-old Khalil Abdul-Hakeem, was at First Fuel on First Avenue when it happened.
Nalley was taken into custody through an arrest warrant, which was signed on Wednesday.
He was charged with murder, criminal possession of a firearm and carrying a pistol without a permit.
He was held on a court-set bond of $1 million.
Nally was given a court date of Thursday in Milford.
