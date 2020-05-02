SEYMOUR, CT (WFSB) - State police arrested a man following a tractor trailer rollover on Route 8 in Seymour on Saturday.
Police say Jose Vasquez, 30, of Waterbury, was driving his tractor trailer on Route 8 Southbound near Exit 22 around 12:13 p.m. when he failed to negotiate a curve, causing the vehicle to roll over.
The rollover blocked all lanes of traffic and closed Route 8 Southbound for about 5 hours, police said.
Vasquez told troopers at the scene of the crash he was hauling about 80 tons of garbage from Waterbury to Bridgeport. He said he may have been operating the vehicle "over-weight."
Police say part of the crash investigation included a commercial vehicle inspection conducted by NASTI Certified Trooper First Class Spina.
The inspections uncovered many serious violations.
Vasquez was subjected to a commercial vehicle inspection in February where he was cited for several violations, but they were not fixed prior to Saturday's crash.
Police say it was discovered Vasquez was operating under suspension of a disqualified CDL endorsement.
A witness told police the commercial vehicle was operating in a reckless manner before the crash.
State Police was assisted by the Department of Environmental Protection, Department of Transportation, Seymour Police, and Seymour Fire Department with traffic control and cleanup.
Police say no injuries were reported in the crash.
Police say Vasquez was found at fault for the crash and placed under arrest.
Vasquez was charged with reckless endangerment, reckless driving, operating under suspension, and failure to maintain proper lane. He was released on a $5,000 bond and will appear in Derby Superior Court on June 26.
