RIDGEFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A threat forced school officials in Ridgefield to dismiss the high school.
School officials reported on Ridgefield High School's website that a written threat was discovered on Thursday morning.
It referenced a firearm and was written in a women's bathroom.
"Administration and police responded immediately," a posted message read. "Out of an abundance of caution, we are dismissing RHS at 9:30 a.m."
Officials said the dismissal and threat did not affect Scott's Ridge Middle School.
Later in the day, police said a 14-year-old from Ridgefield is facing charges in connection with the threat.
Both Ridgefield and New York State Police conducted a sweep of the school but did not find anything.
