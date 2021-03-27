HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Two crashes on I-91 South Saturday evening impacted travel throughout the Hartford area.
It happened around 5:50 Saturday evening.
The CT DOT says that three vehicles were involved in the first crash, which occurred near Exit 28.
A second crash also occurred near Exit 26 around the same time.
In one of the crashes, Hartford Fire officials say that the driver began taking off some of their clothes and was behaving erratically on scene.
They were subsequently taken into custody by State Police.
Police have not identified the person nor have they released a list of charges.
The passenger in that same vehicle was taken to an area hospital with unspecified injuries.
The Hartford Fire Department added that there were initial reports that a child was missing from the backseat of one of the vehicles, forcing officials to shut down I-91 South between Exits 28 and 26 for a brief period while they searched both sides of the highway.
Authorities did not find any evidence that the child was on the highway and later learned that the child was in fact home the entire time.
No other injuries were reported.
The crash caused extensive back ups along I-91 South in the Hartford area for a good portion of the evening.
