ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Police in Enfield have made an arrest in connection to a stabbing Wednesday night.
Officials say it happened around 11:30 in front of 98 Pearl Street.
Upon arrival, officers found a male victim that had been stabbed in the abdomen several times.
First responders immediately administered medical aid until EMS personnel arrived and transported him to an area hospital.
Enfield Police were able to identify the suspect, 34-year-old Justin Foster, and determined that he was known to the victim through camera footage.
Officers located Foster in the parking lot of a nearby apartment complex and placed him under arrest.
Foster was charged with first degree assault, carrying a dangerous weapon, and second degree breach of peace.
He was able to post his $100,000 bond and is scheduled to be arraigned in Hartford Superior Court later today.
The condition of the victim remains unknown at this time.
