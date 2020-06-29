FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A woman was arrested in connection with a homicide that happened in 1998, according to police in Farmington.
Katherine Pires, 50, of East Hartford, is expected to face a judge in Hartford on Monday.
She faces several charges from the case of Agnieszka Ziemlewski, also known as Agnes or Niki. Ziemlewski was shot and killed on Sept. 24, 1998.
Police said Ziemlewski was walking on a trail at the MDC Reservoir property at the time. She was killed 100 feet from the gate at Old Mountain Road.
The police department said it has continuously investigated the case and did not let it go "cold."
The Farmington Police Department's detective unit said it partnered with the Federal Bureau of Investigation behavioral analysis unit in 2018 and conducted a complete review of the case.
Police arrested Pires in connection with the investigation.
Pires was charged with second-degree hindering prosecution and interfering with an officer.
Pires was held on a $250,000 bond with her arraignment set for Monday morning.
"The Farmington Police Department will not rest until justice is achieved and closure is obtained for Agnes’s family," police said in a statement.
A $50,000 reward is being offered for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects responsible for Ziemlewski's murder.
Anyone with information is asked to call 860-673-8266 or e-mail justice4agnes@farmington-ct.org.
