DANBURY, CT (WFSB) - Police arrested a man for a death that happened at a condo complex in Danbury last week.
David Ramos was arrested on Wednesday morning in connection with the homicide that happened at the Sterling Woods Condominium Complex on Sept. 4, Danbury police said.
The victim was identified as Jason James Lowry Hoffman.
Police identified Ramos as a friend of the victims and also a resident of the condo complex.
Detectives said in the days following the incident, they collected enough evidence and information to apply for an arrest warrant.
Ramos eluded arrest at first.
However, police said they found him at a friend's apartment on Scuppo Road in Danbury.
No other details about the case were released because the warrant was sealed by the court.
Ramos is being held at the Danbury Police Department on a bond of $250,000.
He was charged with first-degree manslaughter, possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to keep prescription drugs in their original container and interfering with the duties of a police officer.
Police believe he'll face additional charges.
