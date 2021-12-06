NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) - Police have made an arrest in connection with a deadly fire that happened back in March.
James McKinnon, 69, of New London was arrested Sunday and charged with arson-murder and first degree arson.
McKinnon's arrest stems from a fire that happened during the early morning hours back on March 29 at a home on Blackhall Street.
After the fire was brought under control, crews found an unconscious 64-year-old man inside.
Two people taken to the hospital when a fire broke out at home in New London.
He was taken to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital where he later died.
The medical examiner's office later ruled the man's death a homicide.
Authorities said hoarding had played a part in the fire.
McKinnon's bond was set at $1 million and was arraigned in New London Superior Court Monday.
