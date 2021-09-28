WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Police in Waterbury made another arrest in connection with a pair of shooting incidents.

Thomas West, 18, was identified as the second arrest made in what they now refer to as a triple shooting.

West was charged with a number of weapons violations and criminal attempt at first-degree assault.

"We anticipate more arrest warrants for West [Tuesday] as this investigation continues," said Chief Fernando Spagnolo, Waterbury police.

They released more information about the investigation during a news conference Tuesday morning.

West was also charged with stealing motor vehicles that were involved in the two shooting incidents.

Man injured in Waterbury shooting arrested WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Police are investigating after child and a man were found shot Thursday night.

On Thursday, a 10-year-old child and 21-year-old man, identified as Derek St. Hilaire, were taken to the hospital for shooting injuries that happened on Congress Avenue.

Both suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The child was hit in the rib cage area. St. Hilaire was hit in the leg.

Police later charged St. Hilaire for his role in a shooting that occurred on John Street about a half hour before he and the child were shot.

An 18-year-old woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries in that case.

"We know that it's all tied in to group violence," Spagnolo said. "We know that it stems from auto theft."

He said there were two juveniles who were arrested for being in possession of stolen automobiles that were also used in connection with the shootings.

Spagnolo described West as being known to the police department. He said they've seen his acts of violence grow to the point of now being involved in last week's shooting.

"I'm really proud of the work that our folks have done here at the police department," Spagnolo said. "We're going to continue to keep this investigation ongoing."