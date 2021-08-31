PLAINFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Police have made an arrest in connection with a home invasion and several thefts.
It all happened at a two-family duplex in the Wauregan section of town.
Police found that a total of $8,042 worth of items were stolen between both residences.
One resident told police that two masked men, armed with black assault-style-rifles, broke into his home and assaulted him before taking off in his neighbor's vehicle.
Authorities identified Alex Betancourt-Vasquez, 23, of Plainfield as one of the suspects and executed a search warrant at his residence on March 19 of this year.
Several stolen items, as well as a large amount of unprescribed Xanax, were recovered from Betancourt-Vasquez's residence.
Police located and arrested Betancourt-Vasquez this past Monday on numerous charges, including home invasion and two counts of fourth degree larceny and first degree criminal trespass.
He is being held on a $225,000 court set bond.
