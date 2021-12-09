GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) - State police arrested a man on a negligent homicide charge from a deadly crash that happened last winter.

According to state police, 63-year-old Mark Herbst of Hartford was taken into custody without incident on Wednesday.

Troopers said Herbst was involved in a two-vehicle collision on Route 2 west on Jan. 4, 2021. It happened in the area of exit 9 in Glastonbury.

Woman killed in Glastonbury crash A woman from Colchester was killed in a crash on Route 2 in Glastonbury on Monday night.

The arrest warrant for Herbst identified the driver in the other vehicle as 58-year-old Marie Mathieu.

Mathieu was found lying in the roadway when first responders arrived on the scene. She was transported to Hartford Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The collision was determined to be Herbst's fault, per evidence retrieved from the roadway.

Investigators said he struck Mathieu's vehicle from behind while she was pulled over in a gore area of the exit 9 onramp.

They said Herbst traveled from the right lane into the shoulder beforehand. They listed "driver inattentiveness" as a contributing factor to the collision.

Herbst was charged with negligent homicide, failure to drive in a proper lane, and failure to wear a safety belt.

He posted a $2,500 bond and given a court date of Jan. 7 in Manchester.