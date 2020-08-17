HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) – An arrest was made in a hit-and-run that left a scooter rider dead back in July.
Justin Thompson, 23, of Naugatuck, was behind the wheel of the stolen vehicle that struck and killed 21-year-old Garrison Nieves.
Nieves was riding a scooter along State Street back on July 1.
Police said two drivers were traveling southbound on State Street at a high rate of speed. Witnesses told them that both drivers drove erratically and were passing other cars that were traveling in the southbound lane by crossing the double yellow line.
One of the drivers was behind the wheel of a Toyota Corolla that was reported stolen on June 17 in Hamden. Police said that driver struck Nieves' scooter when the victim was headed northbound on State Street.
Nieves was brought to Yale-New Haven Hospital where he died from his injuries.
Hamden police said after hitting Nieves, the occupants of the Toyota got out of the car and entered another vehicle, which was described as a blue Honda with CT license plate AS-54198. The occupants of the Honda were spotted driving southbound on State Street.
Police are still investigating.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Hamden Police Department.
So far, Thompson was charged with misconduct with a motor vehicle, evading responsibility resulting in death, illegal operation of a motor vehicle while under suspension and third-degree larceny.
He was also charged with violation of probation with an additional court-ordered bond of $150,000.
He was held on a $250,000 bond and given a court date of Sept. 30 in Meriden.
(2) comments
Roaches.
These pigs were probably just at a Black Lives Matter rally. But the life of the scooter driver didn't matter to them.
