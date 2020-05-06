NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Police arrested a man they believe is responsible for killing another man in New Haven last week.
The victim was identified by police as 29-year-old Secundino Ramirez, most recently of West Haven.
The suspect, 21-year-old Marcial Morales of New Haven, was believed to be the only one responsible for Ramirez's death, police said.
Detectives learned Morales had an active warrant for failure to appear out of West Haven. Police issued a "be on the lookout" alert for Morales on May 1.
On May 2, police said he was spotted on Garden Street, where he was detained and then arrested.
His failure to appear warrant for trespassing was confirmed by the New Haven Police Department Records Division.
Police said a formal interview with Morales was conducted and pertinent information was extracted from him that directly led to the probable cause established in his murder arrest warrant, which was issued on May 3.
Ramirez and Morales are both originally from Guatemala and have been residing in the United States for less than ten years, officers confirmed.
Ramirez did not have a criminal record. Morales only had the FTA warrant.
According to police, officers responded to a report of a stabbing on Congress Avenue near Cedar Street around midnight on April 28.
"An ambulance transported the victim to the hospital where [Ramirez] was pronounced deceased," said Capt. Anthony Duff, New Haven police. "Detectives held a crime scene overnight and canvassed the neighborhood."
Police believe the incident was the result of a physical altercation between the victim and a suspect.
The suspect, Morales, fled on foot.
Ramirez's death marked New Haven's third homicide of 2020.
