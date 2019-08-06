WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – A woman was arrested for a deadly hit-and-run that happened in Waterbury over the weekend.
Dominique Caraway, 26, was charged with evading responsibility resulting in death, reckless driving, tampering with evidence and falsely reported theft of a motor vehicle.
The incident happened Saturday morning.
Police said 69-year-old Henry Pearson was struck and killed while walking on North Main Street around 2:20 a.m. Police said the car that struck him was traveling north.
According to police, the driver did not stop after striking Pearson and fled the area. She continued north on North Main Street.
Officials said Pearson suffered life-threatening head injuries and was taken to the hospital. He passed away later in the day.
Monday, police said the developed information and found the vehicle.
It was under a tarp with no license plates and parked behind a home on Willow Street.
Caraway turned herself in to police.
She previously reported her vehicle stolen to Waterbury police on Saturday just before 2 p.m.
Caraway was held on a $250,000 bond pending an arraignment in court.
Sorry, but this should be treated as MURDER, since the victim may well be alive today had the driver stopped and called 911.
