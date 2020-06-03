HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Hartford police said they made an arrest in a deadly shooting led to a pursuit into the towns of Wethersfield and Newington last week.
The suspect has yet to be identified.
Police promised to release more information later in the day on Wednesday.
The shooting happened near 530 Wethersfield Ave., just before 3 p.m. on May 26.
Hartford police said an adult male victim was pronounced dead at Hartford Hospital. He was only been identified as a 29-year-old Hartford resident.
Police said a pursuit happened moments after the shooting, with a driver fleeing into the towns of Wethersfield and Newington, and then back to the scene of the shooting in Hartford.
The driver was taken into custody.
A handgun was recovered on I-91, police said. They have been looking into if it was connected or not.
The case marked the 11th homicide of 2020 in the city of Hartford.
