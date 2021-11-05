SUFFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A man was arrested in connection with a hit-and-run that left a University of Connecticut student dead in Suffield.

Frederick Seymour, 58, of Windsor Locks, was arrested on Friday.

Seymour was charged with evading responsibility in a death accident and operating under suspension. Additional charges may be filed, according to investigators.

Police said he was behind the wheel of a vehicle that struck and killed 20-year-old Meghan Voisine of Suffield on Oct. 23.

Voisine was hit at the intersection of Thrall Avenue and Route 159, also known as East St. North, in Suffield around 10:30 p.m., police said. She was a pedestrian.

At the time, police believed a newer model SUV, similar to a Jeep Cherokee, was the vehicle driven by the suspect.

Seymour was held on a $750,000 bond pending a court appearance on Monday.

Police said they will provide more updates as the case develops.