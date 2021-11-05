SUFFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A man was arrested in connection with a hit-and-run that left a University of Connecticut student dead in Suffield.
Frederick Seymour, 58, of Windsor Locks, was arrested on Friday.
Seymour was charged with evading responsibility in a death accident and operating under suspension. Additional charges may be filed, according to investigators.
A 20-year-old woman has died after being hit by a car on Friday night.
Police said he was behind the wheel of a vehicle that struck and killed 20-year-old Meghan Voisine of Suffield on Oct. 23.
Voisine was hit at the intersection of Thrall Avenue and Route 159, also known as East St. North, in Suffield around 10:30 p.m., police said. She was a pedestrian.
At the time, police believed a newer model SUV, similar to a Jeep Cherokee, was the vehicle driven by the suspect.
Seymour was held on a $750,000 bond pending a court appearance on Monday.
Police said they will provide more updates as the case develops.
