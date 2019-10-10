NORTH STONINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A man was arrested for a deadly hit-and-run that happened in North Stonington a year ago.

Troopers said Matthew T. Spirito of Northborough, MA was turned himself in on a warrant Thursday morning.

They said Spirito was behind the wheel of a car that struck and killed 26-year-old Krystal Riske on Norwich Westerly Road, also known as Route 2.

The crash happened just before 7 p.m. on Oct. 9, 2018.

State police said Spirito was traveling west just west of the North Stonington rotary when he went off the road and hit Riske.

They said he then fled the scene and continued west.

At the time, Riske's injuries were described as life-threatening. However, troopers later reported that she died just before 1:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Spirito's vehicle was described as having passenger-side quarter panel damage, including the side headlight and mirror.

He was charged with evading responsibility in a death, failure to drive in a proper lane and misconduct with a motor vehicle.

Spirito was held on a $100,000 cash/surety bond.

He's set to face a judge on Thursday in New London.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact state police in Montville at 860-848-6500.