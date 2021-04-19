HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - An arrest was made in the shooting death of a 3-year-old boy in Hartford.
Police identified the suspect as 19-year-old Jaziah Smith.
They charged Smith with murdering Randel Jones.
The shooting happened on April 10 around 2:25 p.m. on Nelson Street.
Police initially responded to an alert from their Shot Spotter system.
While canvassing the area, they learned that Randel was taken to a hospital for a gunshot wound. At the time, the boy was listed in critical condition.
He later succumbed to the injuries.
RELATED: Two vehicles connected to Hartford homicides found burned
On April 17, police said they identified Smith as the shooter. An arrest warrant was applied for and granted.
Monday morning, police took Smith into custody without incident.
His bond was set at $1.75 million.
RELATED: PD: Shootings that killed 3-year-old, 16-year-old are related
Police said they continue to investigate the case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.