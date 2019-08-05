NEW BRITAIN, CT -- (WFSB) After two shooting incidents this past weekend in New Britain police made an arrest on Monday.
Police identified 43-year-old Leon Martin as one of the alleged shooters. He is charged with two counts of criminal attempt to commit assault 1st degree, criminal possession of a firearm, criminal use of a firearm, risk of injury to a child, unlawful discharge of a firearm and reckless endangerment 1st degree.
The shootings occurred on Lawlor Street on Saturday and Concord Street on Sunday.
According to police, the incidences on Saturday and Sunday are related and the parties involved knew each other.
No one was injured in either case.
The department is continuing to investigate the shootings and says more arrests are expected.
