HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Residents in the west end of Hartford are waking up to find their cars without wheels.
A rash of tire burglaries is happening in the city, with cars being left on top of milk crates.
Early Wednesday morning, Hartford police made an arrest in the tire thefts.
Police deployed marked and unmarked detective units in the area.
The suspect's identity has not been released.
On Tuesday, shards of glass were seen on the ground on Oxford Street in Hartford.
Alex Rodriguez said his Mazda was vandalized overnight.
“I was like ‘aw man, somebody stole my rims’ come down there’s three cop cars. My car was on crates,” Rodriguez said.
Not only were his tires and rims gone, items were stolen from inside the car as well.
“I had a gym bag in there, which was mostly stinky clothes, but I had my first pair of boxing gloves I bought, kind of sentimental value there that’s now gone,” he said.
Over the last few weeks, people reported their wheels missing on several streets.
On Tuesday, a Honda was seen sitting on top of crates, and about a mile away on Sherman Street so was a Nissan.
Also, a brand new Toyota on Girard Avenue was found with no wheels at all.
“It must’ve just happened last night because that’s where it was parked yesterday, and we were supposed to move this morning,” said Jon Donovan, of Hartford.
Last week similar thefts were reported in Newington.
We know car burglaries and tires stolen off cars and SUVs have been an issue in surrounding towns, which begs the question if these cases are connected.
Police departments around the state are always reminding folks to make sure their car doors are locked, and valuables are not kept inside.
