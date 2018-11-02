HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police said they arrested a man for a shooting where a woman was targeted last spring.
The suspect was identified as 26-year-old Byron Perry of Hartford.
Police said he shot and killed 44-year-old Lydia Tirillo on May 23.
They said they responded to the scene on Enfield Street to find Tirillo suffering from several gunshot wounds.
She was transported to St. Francis Hospital where she died.
Detectives eventually developed a lone suspect.
A warrant was granted on Oct. 31 and Perry was arrested on Thursday.
During the arrest, he was found to be in possession of drugs and actively resisted arrest, according to police.
Perry was charged with murder and carrying a pistol without a permit. He was also charged with possession of narcotics and interfering with police.
He was held on bonds totaling $1.25 million.
