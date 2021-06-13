WATERBURY (WFSB) - Police have made an arrest in a May homicide that claimed the life of 26-year-old James Smith.
According to police, 23-year-old murder suspect Gerome Philips was taken into custody in the Bronx, New York by United States Marshals.
Waterbury Police Department’s Major Crimes Detectives were notified and responded to the Bronx, NY on June 11th, 2021 to extradite Philips back to the Brass City.
Smith sustained gunshot wounds to the head and body area and was pronounced deceased on scene on May 13.
Phillips was charged with murder, criminal use if a weapon, carrying a pistol without a permit, illegal discharge of a firearm and illegal sale or transfer of a pistol or revolver. He was held on $2 million.
The investigation remains open and continues to be investigated by the Waterbury Police Department’s Major Crime Detectives.
