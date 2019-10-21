HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut state police said Monday morning an arrest was made in connection with an officer-involved shooting that happened in New Haven in April.
Hamden Officer Devin Eaton, 29, was charged with first-degree assault and two counts of first-degree reckless endangerment, according to the state's attorney's office.
He was released on a $100,000 bond and is due in New Haven Superior Court on Oct. 28.
The report from the state's attorney's office can be read here.
Eaton's arrest warrant was also released on Monday and can be found here.
Eaton and Yale University officer Terrance Pollock opened fire on a vehicle driven by Paul Witherspoon on April 26, according to state police. According to the reports, Eaton fired his weapon 13 times. Witherspoon's passenger, Stephanie Washington, was hit but recovered.
The shooting happened on Argyle Street near Dixwell Avenue in New Haven and was partially captured by surveillance cameras and officer body cam footage.
Investigators said Eaton believed Witherspoon's vehicle matched one that was involved in an armed robbery in Hamden.
Witherspoon told police he was following orders to get out of the car when the bullets started to fly.
While Eaton was charged, Pollock was found to be justified in firing his weapon. According to the state's attorney's report, from Pollock's vantage point, he heard a series of gunshots and believed that gunfire was exchanged. Pollock believed his cruiser was struck by gunfire and was even wounded by a shot fired by Eaton.
In the aftermath of the shooting, investigators said no weapon was ever found. Neither Witherspoon nor Washington were charged.
The incident sparked statewide protests over racial profiling.
"You’ll probably never be satisfied with the charges, but the charges are based upon the law and what the state attorney came up with, were within the law," said Rev. Boise Kimber, First Calvary Baptist Church.
Eaton was placed on administrative leave after the incident. Now, he'll be on unpaid leave.
Meanwhile, the Hamden Police Department said its ethics and integrity unit will conduct its own investigation. The chief will then make a recommendation to the police commission about whether or not Eaton should be fired or face discipline. That's expected to happen within 30 days.
Pollock is on paid leave.
