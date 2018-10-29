MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) -- An arrest warrant outlines new details following the death of a woman in Middletown last month.
The victim has not yet been identified, but she was a teacher at a school in Hartford.
Her death happened at the Hunters Crossing Apartment Complex in the West Lake Area.
The woman, who neighbors said was in her mid-20s, was found having been stabbed to death.
Police arrested 34-year-old Cornel Myers and charged him with murder, first-degree burglary, and first-degree trespass.
According to the arrest warrant, Myers reportedly met the woman through Match.com.
She denied his requests to go out and then began getting phone calls from blocked numbers or phone numbers that she was not familiar with.
The warrant also said Meyers had a key to the victim’s apartment.
According to the warrant, Meyers said he set his alarm for 3 a.m. on Sept. 8 because he wanted to visit the victim.
When his alarm went off, he went to her apartment where he said he found the victim “kneeling on the floor and slumped into the bed.”
Meyers tried to pull her up but noticed she was “stiff and heavy.”
He then reportedly observed blood on her and on the bed.
That’s when he said he called 911.
Officers said they found blades in the trash that were covered in blood.
Meyers denies any involvement, and mentions his ex-wife and ex-girlfriend in the warrant as being the reason for a break-up with the victim.
In the arrest warrant, neighbors told police they heard screams coming from the apartment that night.
In August, officers had been called to the victim’s apartment where she reported that she had broken up with Meyers.
She stated that despite the fact that they were no longer seeing each other, he continued to send her thousands of text messages and had shown up at her door several times.
Read the full arrest warrant here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.