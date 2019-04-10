STRATFORD, CT (WFSB) -- An arrest warrant outlines what led up to the devastating fire that destroyed a landmark theater in Stratford.
In January, the American Shakespeare Theater went up in flames.
Three teenagers were arrested and are being tried as adults, and more charges in other towns are expected.
According to the court paperwork, two weeks ago a mother called the state’s arson tip line, saying her son saw a Snapchat message from two friends regarding fires at Silver Sands State Park and the theater.
Stratford police said a text conversation between 18-year-old Vinny Keller and his girlfriend during the early morning hours of Jan. 13 said “Goodnight, we are going to burn down Shakespeare.”
That message was sent shortly before the American Shakespeare Theater burned to the ground.
Police arrested Keller and two friends, Christopher Sakowicz and Logan Caraballo, charging them with arson and a number of other charges.
“I understand other text messages exist to the contrary, I need to get my hands on the evidence before I can relate and make a determination of really who was responsible for what statements,” said Frank Riccio, attorney for Keller.
While Keller and Sakowicz initially denied involvement in the theater’s fire, police say a check of their cell phones not only put them in the area that morning, but add there were also incriminating texts.
“My brother are work has made national news they’re talking about this in Atlanta,” an alleged text from Keller said on Jan. 13 at 8 p.m.
“Ha ha. The whole world will know one day,” an alleged text from Sakowicz said.
When questioned again by police, Sakowicz allegedly came clean.
Court documents said “Christopher’s demeanor visibly changed, he sat forward and the tone of his voice changed. Christopher began to admit stealing items and setting the fire at Shakespeare.”
According to court documents, the three got into the theater through an unlocked rear door.
Sakowicz allegedly brought a gas can and set wood chips on fire, throwing them against the theater’s wall, near the stage where Katherine Hepburn, James Earl Jones, and Christopher Plummer once performed.
Court documents also said “Christopher said he was responsible for the fires and kept saying ‘you got me,’ ‘you got your guy’ in the interview.”
The teens are also being looked at in arson cases regarding a storage container fire at Silver Sands State Park, and in West Haven.
Investigators expect to make arrests this week for fires at two vacant properties as part of the Haven Outlet Mall project.
“The investigation continues, the media has reported other fires. I will state that other warrants are expected, the timing is unknown,” Riccio said.
Keller and Sakowicz are expected to be in Waterbury court on Thursday for a bond hearing for another arson case, this one at the Southbury training school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.