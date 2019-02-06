WATERTOWN, CT (WFSB) -- Recently unsealed court paperwork sheds some light on a murder that happened in Watertown last month.
On Wednesday, the career criminal accused of killing 70-year-old Maryann Stanisz was back in court.
Stanisz was murdered inside her home on Bushnell Avenue last month.
In the unsealed arrest warrant, it was learned that police interviewed William Bayarinas for nearly five hours the day they picked him up, saying he went through a range of emotions, from sobbing a number of times, to avoiding eye contact with detectives.
While he has denied involvement, investigators said DNA evidence puts him at the scene.
“There was a vacuum cleaner next to the victim and the cord appeared to be laid across the victim’s neck,” the arrest warrant said.
Police found Stanisz with injuries to her head and neck and blood pooling around her.
Two days later, police got a call from a witness, who told them they might have some information, adding Bayarinas just got out of jail a few days earlier.
“Witness #1 stated that William lived across the street from the victim in the past and that William became friends with the victim’s late husband. Witness #1 stated that the victim’s late husband had sent William money while he was in jail in the past,” documents said.
Police found Bayarinas walking by the Big Apple Motel on West Main Street in Waterbury, just 300 feet from where Stanisz PT Cruiser was discovered.
He denied being at Stanisz’s home, instead telling them he found her car with the keys running, in the parking lot of the Dollar General on Watertown Avenue.
“Bayarinas continually stated he was not there, did not go to the house, and did not ask her for anything. Bayarinas denied killing the victim or doing anything to cause her harm in any way,” documents said.
The next day, police were contacted by the Department of Corrections, about an intercepted phone call between a witness and someone identified as “individual 1,” who was charged with breaking into 199 Sunnyside Ave., around the same time as the murder.
That’s the same house Bayarinas used to live at with Stanisz’s mother in law.
As for potential evidence, police collected a number of DNA samples, saying swabs taken from the front and back door of Stanisz’s home are consistent with Bayarinas being the source.
They also sent his sneakers to the state crime lab, saying a bloody sole print found at the crime scene corresponds to and could have been made by it.
“The soles of the sneakers were then examined, and no blood was detected. I was also advised that it did appear that the soles of the sneakers had been cleaned and possibly burned,” court documents said.
Watertown police continue to investigate.
William Bayarinas is being held on $3 million, and is due back in court next month.
