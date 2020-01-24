HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - Two people face charges after a crash and robbery in Hamden.
According to police, they arrested 25-year-old Kenzell Goodman and 19-year-old Rhyiashia Beall, both of New Haven.
Police said they observed a vehicle with defective equipment driving south on Whitney Avenue Friday around 6:20 a.m.
An officer attempted to stop the driver, but the driver sped off and crashed the vehicle on Bedford Street.
The two people inside fled on foot.
Afterward, police said they were notified of a robbery that happened in a parking lot on Dixwell Avenue.
The victim reported being approached by a man who had a knife. The man demanded the victim's purse.
The suspect grabbed the purse from a shopping cart, entered a vehicle and sped off with another person. The vehicle was last seen fleeing toward Skiff Street.
Investigators eventually pieced together that the people involved in the Bedford Street crash were responsible for the robbery.
Police found and arrested them.
They also learned that the vehicle they crash was reported stolen from Madison.
Goodman was charged with robbery, larceny, interfering with police and other charges.
Beall was charged with conspiracy to commit robbery and larceny.
Both suspects are scheduled to face a judge on Feb. 6 in Meriden.
