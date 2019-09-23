SIMSBURY, CT (WFSB) -- Four people were arrested on Sunday after police said they stole plants from a local hemp farm.
20-year-old Eduard Otero-Febo, 19-year-old Jeftian Otero-Febo, 22-year-old Joel Padilla, and a minor were arrested by police.
All four were charged with criminal trespass, criminal mischief, larceny, and interfering with a police officer.
Lt. Sifodaskalakis said all three adults are from Massachusetts.
They probably think CBD is what truckers use to talk to each other.
These idiots thought they were stealing cannabis.
