FAIRFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Five people were arrested after police said a stolen vehicle out of Waterbury slammed into a Fairfield police cruiser.
Jose Antonio Diaz, 19, Joseph Frazier, 20, Averie Michelle Reyes, 19, Jasmine Sean Stith, 19 and a 15-year-old juvenile were taken into custody.
According to police in Fairfield, an officer patrolling the area of Pequot Avenue spotted a suspicious vehicle on Westway Road just after 4:10 a.m.
When the officer tried to investigate, the driver took off at a high rate of speed down Old South Road, police said.
While the officer was traveling west on Pequot Avenue, the driver swerved into his lane and struck his cruiser, head-on.
Three males fled on foot. Two females remained behind and were apprehended.
Investigators learned that the vehicle they were in was reported stolen out of Waterbury.
Items in the vehicle led police to believe that the suspects were involved in several vehicle thefts in the area of Henderson Road and a stolen Mercedes-Benz from Cedar Road.
Diaz, whom police identified as the driver, was charged was charged with larceny, burglary and motor vehicle charges.
Frazier, Reyes, Stith and the unidentified juvenile were charged with burglary, larceny and other charges.
