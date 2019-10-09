HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Three people were arrested in Hartford after a street brawl resulted in a stabbing.
Ismael Vasquez, 38, of Meriden, William Rodriguez, 39, of Hartford, and 40-year-old Samuel Rodriguez of Hartford face charges.
Officers were called to the area of 611 Maple Ave. on Tuesday around 6:20 p.m. for the report of a stabbing.
Police said a victim sustained a stab wound to the stomach.
Officers in the area saw a suspect about a block away. He was running from the scene. The officers pursued him on foot.
The suspect was placed under arrest after being detained. Police said they saw that he had injures of his own.
The victim and suspect were brought to the hospital for treatment.
Over the course of the investigation, police said they learned that a third person was involved and that all three took part in a street brawl.
Video footage of the incident was reviewed by police.
Vasquez was charged with first-degree assault and interfering with police. His bond was set at $250,000.
William Rodriguez was charged with second-degree assault, conspiracy to commit second-degree assault and second-degree breach of peace. His bond was set at $150,000.
Samuel Rodriguez was charged with third-degree assault, conspiracy to commit second-degree assault and second-degree breach of peace. His bond was $50,000.
