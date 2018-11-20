NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) - Two people in New London were arrested on drug-related charges Monday afternoon.
Trevor Julius, 42, of New London, and Latrice Brown, 29, of Groton, were taken into custody.
Police said that just before 3:20 p.m., they responded to an address where reported drug activity was reported.
They said they seized 7.3 grams of crack cocaine and $158 in cash.
Julius and Brown were both charged with possession of narcotics and possession with intent to sell.
